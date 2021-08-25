BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $348.68

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $348.68, but opened at $372.19. BioNTech shares last traded at $386.08, with a volume of 75,569 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.33.

The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of -1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $214,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $215,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $161,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 6.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

