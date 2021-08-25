Bitcoin Confidential Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $976,961.80 and approximately $49,792.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.43 or 0.00478818 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001074 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.