Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Achieves $105,068.10

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $105,068.10 and approximately $155.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

