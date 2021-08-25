BitcoinPoS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $2.16 million and $941.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001459 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,868,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,656,964 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

