Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 460,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 22.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 211.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 349.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 86.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

