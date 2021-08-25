BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,492 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 198,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 58,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,951. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

