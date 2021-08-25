BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of ZAG traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.91. 95,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.95. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$16.86.

