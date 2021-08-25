BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 2nd

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE:ZWB traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,036. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$15.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.75.

