Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Up to $32.79

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $34.31. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 866 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 132,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 121,757.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

