boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHHOF. Morgan Stanley raised boohoo group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Investec lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHHOF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

