Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 729.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,356,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,233.11 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,189.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 222.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

