Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 2,753 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 380.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $341.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

