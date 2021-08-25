Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 18.6% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 142,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 62.4% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $366,012,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 13.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 585,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

