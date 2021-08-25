Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

