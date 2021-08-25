Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $594,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.