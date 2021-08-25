Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $327,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,400,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after acquiring an additional 271,800 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,398,000 after acquiring an additional 162,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

