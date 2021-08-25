Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.