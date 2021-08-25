Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $113.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.19.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 37.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $770,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 349,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 324,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.60. 7,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

