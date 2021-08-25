Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 7,841 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 126.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 118,652 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

In related news, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA opened at $578.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.27. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $583.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

