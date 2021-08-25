Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 55.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

