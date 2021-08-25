Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.