Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 3,907 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 286.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 161.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 57.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,454 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

