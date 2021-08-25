Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 53,343 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BlackLine worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BL stock opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.45 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,480,961.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,471 shares of company stock worth $13,451,226 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

