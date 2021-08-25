Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.21). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,406,000 after acquiring an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after buying an additional 103,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after buying an additional 224,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after buying an additional 354,647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 26,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,727. 2U has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

