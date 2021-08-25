Brokerages Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.55) and the lowest is ($1.63). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $24.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.21 to $26.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.70) to ($5.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after purchasing an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 354,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,834. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

