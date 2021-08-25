Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 163,015 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 70.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 105,022.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

