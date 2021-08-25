Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the highest is $4.13. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $3.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $14.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $16.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $15.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,821. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

