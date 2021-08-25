Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.17. Big Lots posted earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Big Lots stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. 22,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,468. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

