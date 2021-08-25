Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.09. Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after buying an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OII opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 3.56.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

