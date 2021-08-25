Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.09. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15).

SLGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

