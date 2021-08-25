Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.33. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,791. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.21. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

