Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.33. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,791. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.21. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.