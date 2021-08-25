Brokerages Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT at $24.50

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCEL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $212.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.04. Atreca has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 730.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

