Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Price Target at C$54.92

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.92.
HDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
TSE:HDI opened at C$38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$20.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.80. The firm has a market cap of C$816.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.68.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.