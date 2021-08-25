Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Price Target at C$54.92

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.92.

HDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

TSE:HDI opened at C$38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$20.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.80. The firm has a market cap of C$816.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.68.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.