Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price at $29.04

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 91.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in HP by 20.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 81,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $29.24. 131,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,508. HP has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

