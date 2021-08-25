Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $27.88

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

IHRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 617,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

