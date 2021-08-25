Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Target Price at €50.97

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.97 ($59.96).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

