Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Target Price at GBX 3,603.57

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

SDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 17,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77), for a total transaction of £611,249.20 ($798,600.99). Also, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58).

LON SDR opened at GBX 3,725 ($48.67) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,621.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,779 ($49.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

