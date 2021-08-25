Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target at $54.50

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

STZHF stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.10. Stelco has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

