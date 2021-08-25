Brokerages Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target at $48.03

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.03.

TRHC has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

TRHC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 517,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.95. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,352 shares of company stock worth $1,391,784 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

