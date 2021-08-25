Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Target Price at GBX 716

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 716 ($9.35).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 740.60 ($9.68) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 701.56. The company has a market capitalization of £7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 762.40 ($9.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.