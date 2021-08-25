BTMX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $70,882.00 (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTMX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.71 or 0.00777897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00099153 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

