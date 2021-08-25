BTU Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $50.93 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.93 million and approximately $14,490.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00783156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00100203 BTC.

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

