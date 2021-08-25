Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $11.62

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.25. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,528,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 384,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 438,803 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

