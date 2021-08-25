C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 6,548 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after purchasing an additional 484,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,860. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

