C WorldWide Group Holding A S Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 809,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $97,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

TSM stock traded up $5.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.03. The company had a trading volume of 844,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,065. The company has a market capitalization of $612.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

