C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $2.97 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $474.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,562. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock worth $15,868,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

