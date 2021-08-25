C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,771 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,034,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 59,613 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $140.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,262. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,630 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,520 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

