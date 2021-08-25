C WorldWide Group Holding A S Increases Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Globant by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Globant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

GLOB stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.92. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $313.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.