C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 532,385 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532,385 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 4.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 1.34% of First Republic Bank worth $432,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.36. 12,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,484. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.