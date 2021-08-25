Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.19 Million

Brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post $425.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.50 million and the lowest is $423.07 million. Cable One reported sales of $338.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,982 shares of company stock valued at $12,005,530 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 120.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Cable One by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $18.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2,042.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,935.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

